Abyss Token Trading Down 14.5% This Week (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 10th. One Abyss Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on exchanges. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Abyss Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00053607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00015246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.05 or 0.00842442 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.81 or 0.00107347 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00041376 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

Abyss Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Abyss Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Abyss Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.