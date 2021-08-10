ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.38). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.49% and a negative return on equity of 43.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ACAD. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 0.71. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $18.91 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $451,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

