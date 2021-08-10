Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Bought by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 104,964 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 55,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. 68.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $3.98 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Accuray Incorporated has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $371.18 million, a PE ratio of 99.52 and a beta of 1.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Accuray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

