AceD (ACED) Hits Market Capitalization of $117,982.38

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 20.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. AceD has a market capitalization of $117,982.38 and $12,427.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AceD has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000869 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 49.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000038 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

