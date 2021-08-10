Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ACRDF stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,583. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23. Acreage has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Get Acreage alerts:

About Acreage

Acreage Holdings, Inc, formerly High Street Capital Partners, is a principal investment firm specializing in cannabis industry. Acreage Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for Acreage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acreage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.