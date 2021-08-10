Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Shares Sold by Goodwin Daniel L

Goodwin Daniel L cut its holdings in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) by 50.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 82.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 2,954.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATNM. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.83.

Shares of ATNM stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,335. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46. Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.84 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.04.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.62 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel targeted therapies known as Antibody Radiation-Conjugates (ARCs), which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

