Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.650-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.760-$3.760 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $113.19.

In other news, Director Peter J. Nolan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

