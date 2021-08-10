Acurx Pharmaceuticals (ACXP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 17th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:ACXP opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $8.74.

About Acurx Pharmaceuticals

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

