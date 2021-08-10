Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 110.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADMS. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.76. The company had a trading volume of 16,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,914. The company has a market cap of $196.91 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.96 and a one year high of $9.15.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adamas Pharmaceuticals news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total transaction of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADMS. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,856,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 270.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,107,225 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 807,951 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,840,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $2,871,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $2,160,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

