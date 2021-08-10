Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) Issues Earnings Results

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 15,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,914. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.96 and a 12-month high of $9.15. The stock has a market cap of $198.15 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 5.42.

In other news, insider Vijay Shreedhar sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $31,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADMS. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Adamas Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications, as well as an adjunctive treatment to levodopa/carbidopa in patients with Parkinson's disease experiencing OFF episodes; and OSMOLEX ER, an extended release tablet to treat Parkinson's disease and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adult patients.

