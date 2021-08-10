AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AHCO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AdaptHealth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.95.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $24.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of -0.09. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.87.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.03 million. AdaptHealth had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 2.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 165.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AdaptHealth will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AdaptHealth news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,021,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,727 shares during the period. SV Health Investors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,033,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,705,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 21,049.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 756,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,818,000 after purchasing an additional 753,155 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AdaptHealth by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 734,956 shares during the period. 45.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

