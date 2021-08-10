Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 3,847.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.96%.

NASDAQ:ADAP traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.65. 38,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,814. The stock has a market cap of $567.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.15. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.37 and a 52-week high of $10.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.05.

ADAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

