Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT Lowered to $52.00

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Get Adaptive Biotechnologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADPT opened at $35.13 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.27.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.12 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 128.33%. The company’s revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $326,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,238.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $34,334.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,839 shares of company stock worth $4,546,595 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,449 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,473,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,207 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 325.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,838 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 346.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,782,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,409 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.