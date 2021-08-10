ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 101.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADCT. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ADC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ADC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ADC Therapeutics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

NYSE ADCT traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.28. 5,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,538. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a current ratio of 7.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15. ADC Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $50.01.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,921,000. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,630,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,210,000 after acquiring an additional 829,755 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 153.8% in the first quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 607,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 368,300 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADC Therapeutics

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are loncastuximab tesirine (ADCT-402), an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma, and Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL, as well as Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for relapsed or refractory DLBCL and mantle cell lymphoma; and camidanlumab tesirine (ADCT-301), an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and Phase Ib clinical trial for selected advanced solid tumors.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.