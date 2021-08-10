Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.38.

AAVVF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

OTCMKTS:AAVVF traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $3.44. 32,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.03 and a beta of 2.03. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $4.14.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.