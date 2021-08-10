Advisory Services Network LLC Has $214,000 Holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,967 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 9,147 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the airline’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 22.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 54,267 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of American Airlines Group to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. boosted their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.60.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $20.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.76. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($7.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 361.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

