Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) by 259.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Teck Resources by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,221,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,464,000 after purchasing an additional 768,002 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 1,951.6% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 336,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,442,000 after buying an additional 319,957 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 2,927,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,148,000 after buying an additional 493,475 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 24,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 11,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Teck Resources by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,086,000 after buying an additional 53,777 shares in the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TECK shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teck Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.97.

TECK opened at $21.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.76 and a beta of 1.27. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $10.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

