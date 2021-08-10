AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

ACM stock opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AECOM has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -137.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Get AECOM alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.