AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

ACM stock opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AECOM has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -137.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

