Aecon Group (ARE) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aecon Group (TSE: ARE):

7/27/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Aecon Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$18.00.

7/26/2021 – Aecon Group had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$20.09 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$21.00 to C$23.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Aecon Group was given a new C$20.09 price target on by analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada.

7/26/2021 – Aecon Group was given a new C$20.09 price target on by analysts at ATB Capital.

7/26/2021 – Aecon Group was given a new C$20.09 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

7/26/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Laurentian from C$22.00 to C$24.00.

7/26/2021 – Aecon Group was given a new C$20.09 price target on by analysts at TD Securities.

7/23/2021 – Aecon Group had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$26.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Aecon Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

7/6/2021 – Aecon Group had its “strong-buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$23.00 price target on the stock.

6/24/2021 – Aecon Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$18.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ARE opened at C$20.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.44. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$18.64. Aecon Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$13.15 and a 1 year high of C$20.88.

Get Aecon Group Inc alerts:

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$933.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.2587432 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Aecon Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aecon Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.