Aegis Raises Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Price Target to $26.00

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Aegis from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Aegis’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on GOOD. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 104,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,745. The company has a market cap of $836.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,149.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 493,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. 49.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

