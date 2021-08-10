Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Issues Earnings Results

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ AEMD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.93. The stock had a trading volume of 5,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,757,841. The company has a market cap of $75.82 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.63. Aethlon Medical has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Aethlon Medical in a research note on Friday, June 25th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Aethlon Medical from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

Aethlon Medical, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, which is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The firm operates through the following segments: Aethlon and ESI.

