Ag Growth International Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Raymond James reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ag Growth International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.67. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on AFN. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital assumed coverage on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$60.00 price objective for the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ag Growth International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.22.

AFN stock opened at C$31.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$584.72 million and a PE ratio of -2,076.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$25.24 and a 12 month high of C$48.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.99.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$253.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.02 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,000.00%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.