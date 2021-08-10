Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Releases Earnings Results

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ AGEN traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.61. 73,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,071,957. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.31.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

