Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Agenus Inc., formerly known as Antigenics Inc., is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapeutics for the treatment of life threatening and chronic medical conditions. Immunotherapeutics are drugs that work by modulating the immune system to fight diseases. The Company’s product line includes Oncophage vaccine, a patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine. The Company is also developing Prophage, patient-specific therapeutic cancer vaccine; QS-21, vaccine adjuvant; and HerpV, a polyvalent off-the-shelf therapeutic heat shock protein-based vaccine for treatment of genital herpes which are all in the clinical testing stages. Agenus Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

Get Agenus alerts:

Shares of AGEN opened at $5.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.31. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.26.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). On average, analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 356,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agenus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.