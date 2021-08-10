Agilent Technologies (A) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 17th. Analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

A opened at $156.54 on Tuesday. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $94.53 and a 52-week high of $156.80. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A has been the topic of several research reports. upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.98.

In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 13,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,833,259.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total value of $138,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,503,967.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

