Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Stock Position Reduced by Eagle Health Investments LP

Eagle Health Investments LP trimmed its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 119,137 shares during the quarter. Agios Pharmaceuticals comprises approximately 4.5% of Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Eagle Health Investments LP’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $12,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,486,000 after buying an additional 14,222 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,679,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $241,669,000 after purchasing an additional 194,900 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $356,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

In related news, insider Carman Alenson sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total value of $109,480.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,480.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christopher Bowden sold 2,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $150,170.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,699.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,696 shares of company stock worth $945,986. 3.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $44.12. The stock had a trading volume of 18,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,322. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.90. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.47 and a fifty-two week high of $62.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.61.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.39) by ($0.05). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 30.24% and a negative net margin of 161.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

