Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $29.49

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $29.49, but opened at $27.99. Agora shares last traded at $29.34, with a volume of 30,636 shares.

Several brokerages recently commented on API. Nomura assumed coverage on Agora in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie dropped their price target on Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.60.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of -0.23.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in API. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Agora by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 317,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after purchasing an additional 66,650 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the 4th quarter valued at $4,747,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $940,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Agora by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. 44.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

