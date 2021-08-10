Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold Sells 10,000 Shares

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total transaction of $2,161,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Karen G. Narwold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total transaction of $300,661.98.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40.

NYSE ALB opened at $231.38 on Tuesday. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $79.06 and a 12 month high of $232.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALB. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $190.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $199.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.29.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

