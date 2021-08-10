Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $127.00 at KeyCorp

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $117.00 to $127.00 in a research note published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.29 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ALB. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Albemarle from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $165.29.

ALB opened at $231.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $180.57. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $232.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 37.86%.

In other news, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,023,340.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.73, for a total transaction of $999,111.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,765,475.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,302 in the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $676,092,000 after acquiring an additional 431,127 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Albemarle by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $362,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $343,740,000 after acquiring an additional 766,199 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

