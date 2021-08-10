Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Raised to $140.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

ALB has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Albemarle from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.29.

Shares of ALB opened at $231.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $180.57. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $232.53.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.12, for a total value of $2,161,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,834 shares of company stock valued at $5,636,302. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

