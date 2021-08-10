Alexco Resource (AXU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Alexco Resource to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.80 million.

Get Alexco Resource alerts:

Alexco Resource stock opened at C$2.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$357.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Alexco Resource has a one year low of C$2.35 and a one year high of C$4.38.

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Alexco Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexco Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.