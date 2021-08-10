Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.54 Billion

Brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will announce $32.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.88 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $22.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $142.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.95 billion to $143.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $171.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $166.09 billion to $184.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,964,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,759,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.30. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

