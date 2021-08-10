Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.54 Billion

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) will announce $32.54 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $32.88 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $22.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full-year sales of $142.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.95 billion to $143.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $171.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $166.09 billion to $184.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 earnings per share.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.81.

Shares of BABA traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $195.73. The company had a trading volume of 9,964,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,759,127. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.30. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,427,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607,030 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after buying an additional 2,368,249 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,645 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alibaba Group (BABA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA)

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.