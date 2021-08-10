Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of ALHC stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,936. Alignment Healthcare has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $28.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.75.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.