Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Issues Earnings Results

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLK traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.60. The stock had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,007. Allakos has a 12-month low of $75.41 and a 12-month high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.05.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLK. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $76.53 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.91.

In other news, insider Henrik S. Md Rasmussen sold 2,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $218,176.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert Alexander sold 14,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.32, for a total transaction of $1,485,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,711 shares of company stock worth $6,819,013. 34.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allakos stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 62.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,878 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.10% of Allakos worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Allakos, Inc engages in the development of therapeutic antibodies. Its primary product is AK002, a monoclonal antibody used for the treatment of various eosinophil and mast cell related diseases such as eosinophilic gastritis, urticaria, severe allergic conjunctivitis, and indolent systemic mastocytosis.

