Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $209.68 Million Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210,434 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 4.52% of Inari Medical worth $209,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Inari Medical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Inari Medical by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Inari Medical by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total transaction of $744,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,811,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total value of $2,509,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,997,150.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,085 shares of company stock valued at $16,219,498 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NARI stock opened at $95.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.81. Inari Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $58.66 and a one year high of $127.42. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 433.02 and a beta of 2.16.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. Inari Medical had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $57.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Inari Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 113.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

