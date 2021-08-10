Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $265.39 Million Stock Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $265,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

In related news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.22, for a total transaction of $186,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,417 shares of company stock valued at $19,111,651. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $459.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.73, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $235.62 and a 52 week high of $470.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $383.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.24 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MPWR. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $375.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $439.11.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.