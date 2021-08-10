Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Position in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock after buying an additional 686,269 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Cree were worth $250,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cree by 16.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 256,652 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $27,722,000 after purchasing an additional 36,379 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Cree by 21.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,958 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cree by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 302,619 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $32,722,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cree by 127.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 216,154 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after acquiring an additional 121,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cree by 11.1% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,047 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cree stock opened at $95.55 on Tuesday. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.48 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of analysts recently commented on CREE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.92.

About Cree

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

