Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 939,823 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 17.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,519,213 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 939,823 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $196,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. OTR Global raised Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.36.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

