Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,352,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,510 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $220,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freshpet alerts:

In other Freshpet news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total value of $177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,601,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $310,034.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 128,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,928,821.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,496,015. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.79.

NASDAQ:FRPT opened at $137.63 on Tuesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $186.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -327.69 and a beta of 0.73.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.