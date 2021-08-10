Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stake Boosted by MBE Wealth Management LLC

MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the second quarter worth $376,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Alliant Energy by 34.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 822,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,883,000 after purchasing an additional 211,152 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 3,668 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LNT traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.68. 6,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,038. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $61.22.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

