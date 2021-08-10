Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Shares Down 6.9%

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT)’s share price dropped 6.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.42. 4,290 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 274,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.71.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92. The company has a market capitalization of $603.99 million, a P/E ratio of -53.21 and a beta of 0.61.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $31.18 million during the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.59% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

About Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

