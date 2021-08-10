Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lowered its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 1.0% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 20,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

ALLY opened at $51.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.59. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.36 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.00%.

ALLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 665,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,924,654.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $138,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,121,136.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,833 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,175. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

