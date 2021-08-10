Alpha Impact Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (IMPACT)

Alpha Impact (CURRENCY:IMPACT) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 10th. One Alpha Impact coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Impact has a market capitalization of $18.68 million and $32,972.00 worth of Alpha Impact was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Alpha Impact has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00046130 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.32 or 0.00159042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.06 or 0.00147473 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,470.45 or 1.00001283 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.27 or 0.00818708 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alpha Impact Profile

Alpha Impact’s total supply is 424,128,123 coins and its circulating supply is 324,347,373 coins. Alpha Impact’s official Twitter account is @AlphaImpact_fi

