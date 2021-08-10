Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,188 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.2% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. High Pines Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,435.85, for a total transaction of $116,920.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,927.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 441,972 shares of company stock valued at $255,573,263. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $1.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,758.08. 49,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,388. The company has a market cap of $1.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,591.86. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,406.55 and a 12-month high of $2,800.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

