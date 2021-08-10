Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Position Boosted by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.3% of David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its stake in Alphabet by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,689,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Oldfather Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,708,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,821.21.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,738.75. The stock had a trading volume of 53,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,577. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,521.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,765.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The business had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

