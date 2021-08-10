alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €20.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AOX has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on alstria office REIT in a report on Friday, July 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of alstria office REIT in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. alstria office REIT has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.26 ($19.13).

ETR:AOX opened at €17.89 ($21.05) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.79. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €16.40.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

