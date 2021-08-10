AltC Acquisition Corp.’s (NYSE:ALCC) Quiet Period To End on August 17th

AltC Acquisition’s (NYSE:ALCC) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 17th. AltC Acquisition had issued 45,000,000 shares in its IPO on July 8th. The total size of the offering was $450,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During AltC Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NYSE:ALCC opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. AltC Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.05.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

