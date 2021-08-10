AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 26.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 271,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 56,186 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 135.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 79,679 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,365,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 34.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 957,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,778,000 after purchasing an additional 247,648 shares during the period. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AMC Entertainment news, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 2,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $151,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 91,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $33.80 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.17.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.44) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2252.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. B. Riley downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.83.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

