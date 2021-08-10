AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.11 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2252.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($5.44) earnings per share.

AMC traded down $1.74 on Tuesday, hitting $32.06. 2,108,580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,461,984. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.26. AMC Entertainment has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $72.62.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director Kathleen M. Pawlus sold 14,495 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.87, for a total value of $201,045.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,110.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 15,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total value of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 93,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,574,162.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,415 shares of company stock worth $6,454,999 in the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

