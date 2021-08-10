American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 19.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 535,012 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 86,810 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $15,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.04. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.82 and a beta of 1.44.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 360.00%.

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $540,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Davis bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.45 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AEO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

